Short Interest in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Rises By 39.6%

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Elevance Health by 56.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,420 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $471.56. 606,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $514.06. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.87.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

