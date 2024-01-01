Short Interest in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Decreases By 30.7%

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYM. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 355,093 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 810,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELYM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 59,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. Eliem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its lead drug candidate is ETX-123, a Kv7.2/3 potassium channel opener, which is in preclinical for the treatment of neuronal excitability disorders, such as epilepsy, pain, depression, and others; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and focal onset seizures that is in Phase 2a clinical trial.

