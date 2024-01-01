Short Interest in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Drops By 34.6%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 389,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. 72,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

