Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Declines By 13.2%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 301,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth $40,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCNCA. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $18.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,418.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,421. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,528.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,422.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,377.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 175.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.86%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

