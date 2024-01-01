Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Declines By 14.1%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.04. 392,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $80.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

