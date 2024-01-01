Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Increases By 33.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 88.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after acquiring an additional 295,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 279,524 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,702,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,350,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 112,809 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $471.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

