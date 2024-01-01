Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rises By 46.8%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,400 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 618,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBIO shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.01. 2,184,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,376. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 96.71% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Fortress Biotech news, insider Michael S. Weiss acquired 147,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,998.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,130,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,921,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 1,567,515 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,664,775.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,597,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,415,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $2,816,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 5.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 569.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 745,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

