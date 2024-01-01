Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Increases By 17.5%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 805,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 444,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWRD. TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Forward Air by 38.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,722,000 after purchasing an additional 438,069 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 10.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,592,000 after purchasing an additional 142,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.87. 215,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,139. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business's revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

