Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Increases By 17.5%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2024

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 805,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 444,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWRD. TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forward Air

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Forward Air by 38.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,722,000 after purchasing an additional 438,069 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 10.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,592,000 after purchasing an additional 142,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.87. 215,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,139. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.