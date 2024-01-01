Short Interest in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Increases By 17.5%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 447,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.65. The stock had a trading volume of 88,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,104. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $107.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

