Short Interest in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Increases By 17.5%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 447,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Electric
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Franklin Electric Price Performance
FELE traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.65. The stock had a trading volume of 88,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,104. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $107.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Electric
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.