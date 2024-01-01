Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Expands By 39.2%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the November 30th total of 6,280,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

FTC Solar Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 942,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,090. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 213,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,124.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares in the company, valued at $260,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 213,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $100,124.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cathy Behnen bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,989 shares in the company, valued at $183,034.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 361,540 shares of company stock worth $182,888 over the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in FTC Solar by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 189,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FTC Solar by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 189,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in FTC Solar by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,143 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Recommended Stories

