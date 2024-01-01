Short Interest in Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Grows By 50.0%

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GZPZY remained flat at $27.60 during trading hours on Monday. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $27.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.2655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

About Gaztransport & Technigaz

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, Russia, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

