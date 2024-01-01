Short Interest in GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Expands By 38.3%

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,312.0 days.

GCC Price Performance

Shares of GCWOF stock remained flat at $10.32 during trading hours on Monday. GCC has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

Get GCC alerts:

GCC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GCC, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells gray Portland cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other building construction materials in Mexico and the United States. It offers cement; ready mix concrete, energy; building materials; and asphalt. The company also provides special products comprising Komponent, a shrinkage-compensating, expanding concrete additive; Metaforce, a reactive and consistent pozzolan that is used as an alternative for fly ash; Microsilex to be used in bridge decks and paving; Rapid Set, a solution for concrete applications; and Versabind, a cementitious that is used as filler in asphalt mixes as a replacement for lime.

Receive News & Ratings for GCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.