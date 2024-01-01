Short Interest in GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Expands By 38.3%

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,312.0 days.
GCC Price Performance
Shares of GCWOF stock remained flat at $10.32 during trading hours on Monday. GCC has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.
GCC Company Profile
