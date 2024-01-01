Short Interest in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Drops By 14.5%

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generation Asia I Acquisition alerts:

Generation Asia I Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE GAQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,734. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Asia I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Asia I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.