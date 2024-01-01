Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Decreases By 11.9%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.16. 18,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 2.23.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $7.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,425.49%.
About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
