Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Decreases By 11.9%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.16. 18,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 2.23.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $7.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,425.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF ( NASDAQ:BITS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

