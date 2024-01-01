Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Expands By 16.8%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Reserve stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 234,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,045. Gold Reserve has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

