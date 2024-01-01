Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Drops By 13.8%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GREE stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Jordan Kovler acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GREE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 494.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

