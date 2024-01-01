Short Interest in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Drops By 14.3%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 443,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Homology Medicines Stock Up 5.7 %

FIXX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 517,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,016. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.17.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,779.31% and a negative return on equity of 97.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Homology Medicines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 179.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 52.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 677.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

