Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Rises By 42.9%

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ HUBCZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,508. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.
About HUB Cyber Security
