Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Rises By 42.9%

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ HUBCZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,508. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

