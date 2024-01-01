Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Grows By 38.0%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,300 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 477,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hub Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 146,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

