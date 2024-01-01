Short Interest in HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Grows By 52.2%

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,967,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 2,605,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,421,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HUMBL Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HMBL opened at $0.00 on Monday. HUMBL has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Get HUMBL alerts:

HUMBL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce platform, connects consumers, merchants, and governments in the digital economy in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Commercial. The company offers HUMBL Wallet to send and receive digital assets; HUMBL Search Engine that allows customers to search for standard Web 2 content such as news, images, and video search capabilities, as well as offers Web 3 blockchain-based search features, such as the ability to search NFTs across Ethereum, Polygon, BLOCKS, Gnosis, and Solana; HUMBL Ads portal to customize advertising programs for clients; HUMBL Tickets, which offers secondary tickets to various of live events; HUMBL Marketplace to pair authenticated buyers and sellers in verified and digital commerce to provide sports merchandise, including autographed jerseys, bats, balls, helmets, and photos; HUMBL Social, a user-verified social media platforms; and HUMBL Metaverse Stores, a customized metaverse stores for brands, athletes, entertainers, and celebrities.

Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.