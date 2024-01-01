Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rises By 50.6%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Iberdrola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,898. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is currently 1.93%.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBDRY

Iberdrola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.