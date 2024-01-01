Short Interest in Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Declines By 14.3%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Infinite Group Price Performance

Shares of Infinite Group stock remained flat at $0.40 on Monday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. Infinite Group has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. The company offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

