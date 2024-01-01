Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Grows By 55.6%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,052,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $49.19 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3877 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,485 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,227,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,473,000.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

