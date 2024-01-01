Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Grows By 55.6%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,052,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $49.19 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3877 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
