Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Declines By 36.9%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,600 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,565,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,521. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

