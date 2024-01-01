Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Grows By 15.1%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 938,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,802,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $117.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,610. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.39.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after acquiring an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

