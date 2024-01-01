Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Decreases By 13.9%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,300 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 1,763,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,183.0 days.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
Shares of J Sainsbury stock remained flat at $3.59 during trading hours on Monday. 56 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.
About J Sainsbury
