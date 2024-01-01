Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Decreases By 13.9%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,300 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 1,763,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,183.0 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of J Sainsbury stock remained flat at $3.59 during trading hours on Monday. 56 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

About J Sainsbury

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.