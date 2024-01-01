Short Interest in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expands By 34.9%

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the November 30th total of 54,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KALA BIO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in KALA BIO in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KALA BIO by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KALA BIO by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 101,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in KALA BIO in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 23.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

KALA BIO stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,841. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. KALA BIO has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $56.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALA BIO ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by ($1.26). Equities research analysts predict that KALA BIO will post -18.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on KALA BIO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Featured Articles

