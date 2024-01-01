Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Rises By 42.5%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.0 days.
Kardex Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KRDXF remained flat at $252.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.68. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.10.
Kardex Company Profile
