Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Rises By 42.5%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.0 days.

Kardex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRDXF remained flat at $252.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.68. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.10.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

