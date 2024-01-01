Short Interest in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Increases By 53.0%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 50,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Kelso Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ opened at $0.16 on Monday. Kelso Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. It offers rail and road transport equipment, such as pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car pressure relief, pressure car angle, and top ball valves; and one-bolt manways and related equipment, emergency response equipment, and no spill locomotive fueling equipment; and other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services.

