Short Interest in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Increases By 53.0%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 50,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Kelso Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ opened at $0.16 on Monday. Kelso Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.44.
About Kelso Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kelso Technologies
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.