Short Interest in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Declines By 16.5%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 486,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

LRMR opened at $4.55 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $6.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 345.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 1,115,152 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 668,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 627,067 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 86.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 443,678 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

