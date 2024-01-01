Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Drops By 29.0%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lilium stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 683,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Lilium Price Performance

LILMW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. 13,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Lilium has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

