Short Interest in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Decreases By 16.8%

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 530,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Limoneira Stock Performance

Limoneira stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.63. 55,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,010. The stock has a market cap of $371.13 million, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Limoneira by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 12.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 177.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Stories

