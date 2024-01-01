Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Decreases By 30.0%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:SCD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.01. 76,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 239,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 34,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

