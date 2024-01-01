Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Decreases By 30.0%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:SCD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.01. 76,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LMP Capital and Income Fund
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.