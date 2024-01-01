Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Drops By 29.2%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,078,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 1,523,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.7 days.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LBLCF remained flat at $96.69 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.68.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

