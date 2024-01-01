Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Drops By 29.2%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,078,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 1,523,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.7 days.
Loblaw Companies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LBLCF remained flat at $96.69 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.68.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
