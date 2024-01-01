Short Interest in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Decreases By 31.5%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 75,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1,483.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 264,654 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 119.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 66,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 14.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 66,169 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 238.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 52,823 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $186.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.