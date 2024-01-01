Short Interest in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expands By 16.5%

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 342,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens cut Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Masonite International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DOOR traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.66. 183,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,321. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Masonite International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

