Short Interest in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Declines By 31.6%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 503,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ MORN traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.24. 57,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,840. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 173.48 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $289.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.71 and a 200-day moving average of $239.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,802,110.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,802,110.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,012,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,894 shares of company stock valued at $30,441,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

