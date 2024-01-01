Short Interest in MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV) Drops By 18.5%

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MultiMetaVerse Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of MultiMetaVerse stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $1.14. 8,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,769. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29. MultiMetaVerse has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $17.75.
About MultiMetaVerse
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MultiMetaVerse
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for MultiMetaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiMetaVerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.