Short Interest in MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV) Drops By 18.5%

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MultiMetaVerse Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of MultiMetaVerse stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $1.14. 8,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,769. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29. MultiMetaVerse has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

About MultiMetaVerse

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited operates as an animation and entertainment company in the People's Republic of China. It offers a product portfolio, including animated content, comic books, short videos, collectibles, stationery, consumer products, and mobile games under the Aotu World brand, as well as action figures, stuffed dolls, apparel, costumes, trading cards, and other collectibles and functional items.

