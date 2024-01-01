Short Interest in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Drops By 17.7%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,210,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 20,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,183 shares of company stock valued at $848,656. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.39. 6,986,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,804,877. Newmont has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

