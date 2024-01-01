Short Interest in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Drops By 18.4%

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 399,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,808. The company has a market capitalization of $883.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXRT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 174.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

