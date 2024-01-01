Short Interest in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expands By 39.6%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 748,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NOW Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DNOW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 443,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,777. NOW has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. NOW had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NOW by 535.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

