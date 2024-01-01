Short Interest in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Drops By 16.7%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Nuvation Bio Stock Down 1.3 %
NUVB opened at $1.51 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
