Short Interest in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Drops By 16.7%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 1.3 %

NUVB opened at $1.51 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 92.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 759,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 244,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 69.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 112,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

