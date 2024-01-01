Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Expands By 23.0%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,555,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 1,265,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

NUVSF remained flat at $8.55 during trading on Monday. 1,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,863. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

