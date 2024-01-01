Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Expands By 23.0%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,555,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 1,265,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.
NuVista Energy Price Performance
NUVSF remained flat at $8.55 during trading on Monday. 1,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,863. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.
NuVista Energy Company Profile
