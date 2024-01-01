Short Interest in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Decreases By 16.1%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 7,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,467,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OLPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 13,198.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 225,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $2.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

