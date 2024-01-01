Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Increases By 42.4%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the November 30th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 143.3 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OMVJF remained flat at $43.50 during midday trading on Monday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.01). OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

