Short Interest in Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Expands By 21.2%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,700 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 602,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,307.0 days.
Orica Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $9.55 during trading hours on Monday. Orica has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.
About Orica
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orica
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.