Short Interest in Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Rises By 24.4%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Osino Resources Price Performance
Shares of OSIIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. Osino Resources has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.09.
Osino Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Osino Resources
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.