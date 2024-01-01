Short Interest in Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Rises By 24.4%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Osino Resources Price Performance

Shares of OSIIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. Osino Resources has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

