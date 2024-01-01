Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Grows By 38.5%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Petrofac Price Performance
Petrofac stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,182. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.
About Petrofac
