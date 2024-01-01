Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Grows By 38.5%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Petrofac Price Performance

Petrofac stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,182. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

