Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Decreases By 11.2%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Piraeus Financial Stock Performance
Piraeus Financial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,928. Piraeus Financial has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.
About Piraeus Financial
