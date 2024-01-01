Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Decreases By 11.2%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Performance

Piraeus Financial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,928. Piraeus Financial has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers time, saving, and current deposits, as well as personal banking and payroll accounts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mortgage, commercial real estate, corporate, consumer, motor vehicle, sovereign, personal, home, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; mutual funds, corporate and treasury bonds, equities, energy finance, and treasury products; and car, home and civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, and corporate insurances.

