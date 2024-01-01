Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Increases By 51.2%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,200 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the November 30th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Prada Stock Performance

Shares of PRDSF stock remained flat at $5.47 during midday trading on Monday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. Prada has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $7.86.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

